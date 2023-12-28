In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport Price starts at 40,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the Polarity Smart Sport has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Polarity Smart offers the Polarity Smart Sport in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less