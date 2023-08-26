In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Polarity Smart Executive choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Polarity Smart Executive choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Polarity Smart Executive Price starts at 38,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the Executive has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Polarity Smart offers the Executive in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less