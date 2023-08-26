In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Odysse Electric Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Odysse Electric Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Racer Price starts at 59,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the Racer has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Racer in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less