In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60.0 and the Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours.
Reo Elite vs Flion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo elite
|Flion
|Brand
|Ampere
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 42,999
|₹ 57,788
|Range
|60.0
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.