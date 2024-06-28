In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60.0 and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours.
Reo Elite vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo elite
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|Ampere
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 42,999
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|60.0
|54 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.