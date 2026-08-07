In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 65 km/charge and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours.
Reo Elite vs Accelero R14 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo elite
|Accelero r14
|Brand
|Ampere
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 42,999
|₹ 49,731
|Range
|65 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.96 kWh
|1.92 kWh
|Charging Time
|5-8 Hours
|6-8 Hrs.