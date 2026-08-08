In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 65 km/charge and the Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours.
Reo Elite vs Accelero Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo elite
|Accelero plus
|Brand
|Ampere
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 42,999
|₹ 55,200
|Range
|65 km/charge
|190 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.96 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|5-8 Hours
|6-8 Hrs.