In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Merico Electric Merico Speedstar choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Merico Electric Merico Speedstar Price starts at 53,692 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the Merico Speedstar has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Merico Electric offers the Merico Speedstar in 1 colour.