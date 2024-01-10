In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) Price starts at 42,850 (ex-showroom price). Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less