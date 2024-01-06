In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Lohia Oma Star Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Lohia Oma Star Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Lohia Oma Star Li Price starts at 51,750 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the Oma Star Li has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Lohia offers the Oma Star Li in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less