In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or Komaki XGT X One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT X One Price starts at Rs. 47,617 (last recorded price). The range of Reo Elite up to 65 km/charge and the XGT X One has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours.
Reo Elite vs XGT X One Comparison