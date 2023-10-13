In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki X2 Vogue Price starts at 47,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the X2 Vogue has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Komaki offers the X2 Vogue in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less