In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Komaki Super choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki Super Price starts at 29,500 (last recorded price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the Super has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Komaki offers the Super in 2 colours.