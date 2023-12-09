In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus Price starts at 48,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the Kollegio Plus has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Plus in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less