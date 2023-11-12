In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo Price starts at 57,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the Intercity Neo has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Neo in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less