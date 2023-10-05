In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 Price starts at 55,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the Aetos 100 has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Aetos 100 in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less