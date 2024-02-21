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Ampere Reo Elite vs iVOOMi Energy S1

In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 65 km/charge and the S1 has a range of up to 75-180 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours.
Reo Elite vs S1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Reo elite S1
BrandAmpereiVOOMi Energy
Price₹ 42,999₹ 54,999
Range65 km/charge75-180 km/charge
Battery Capacity0.96 kWh2.1 kWh
Charging Time5-8 Hours-

Filters
Reo Elite
Ampere Reo Elite
LA
₹42,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
S1
iVOOMi Energy S1
Lite-Graphene
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Reo Elite Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Taillight View
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Specification
Length
1670 mm-
Ground Clearance
130 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm-
Kerb Weight
86 kg101 kg
Height
1110 mm-
Width
640 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm180 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
65 km75 km
Max Speed
25 kmph42 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP 64IP67
Max Torque
16 Nm @ 420 rpm-
Continious Power
250 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W1.8 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic 75 mm Travel
Rear Suspension
Coil SpringAdjustable Spring Loaded Telescopic
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree9 Degree
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes18 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-8 Hours-
Battery Warranty
1 Year1.6 Years
Battery Capacity
0.96 kWh2.1 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
47,38758,446
Ex-Showroom Price
42,99954,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,3883,447
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0181,256

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