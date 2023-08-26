In 2023 Ampere Reo Elite or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Ampere Reo Elite or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at 60,539 (ex-showroom price). Reo Elite engine makes power and torque 250 W & 16 Nm @ 420 rpm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Reo Elite has a range of up to 60 ± 5 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less