In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). Reo Elite engine makes power and torque 250 W & 16 Nm @ 420 rpm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Reo Elite has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Reo Elite vs Grazia Comparison