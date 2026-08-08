hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesReo Elite vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]

Ampere Reo Elite vs Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]

In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price). Reo Elite engine makes power and torque 250 W & 16 Nm @ 420 rpm. On the other hand, CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. Reo Elite has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
Reo Elite vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Reo elite Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
BrandAmpereHonda
Price₹ 42,999₹ 76,401
Range65 km/charge-
Mileage-65.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity0.96 kWh-
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-8 Hours-

Filters
Reo Elite
Ampere Reo Elite
LA
₹42,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]
Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]
DLX New
₹76,401*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Ampere Reo Elite Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Length
1670 mm2044 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm162 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
86 kg112 kg
Height
1110 mm1076 mm
Width
640 mm736 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
65 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph90 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
16 Nm @ 420 rpm9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Continious Power
250 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Coil SpringHydraulic Type
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-8 Hours-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
0.96 kWh12V / 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
47,38787,988
Ex-Showroom Price
42,99974,401
RTO
07,452
Insurance
4,3886,135
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0181,891

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers