Ampere Reo Elite or Honda CD 110 Dream - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream Price starts at 49,336 (ex-showroom price). Reo Elite engine makes power and torque 250 W & 16 Nm @ 420 rpm. On the other hand, CD 110 Dream engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream in 8 colours. Reo Elite has a range of up to 60 ± 5 km/charge. The CD 110 Dream mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.