In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or Hero Lectro WINN choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro WINN Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 65 km/charge and the WINN has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours.
Reo Elite vs WINN Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo elite
|Winn
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 42,999
|₹ 49,999
|Range
|65 km/charge
|55-60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.96 kWh
|0.42 kWh
|Charging Time
|5-8 Hours
|-