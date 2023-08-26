In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Hero Lectro F6i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Hero Lectro F6i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro F6i Price starts at 49,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the F6i has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Hero Lectro offers the F6i in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less