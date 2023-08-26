In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Hero Lectro Clix 7S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Hero Lectro Clix 7S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro Clix 7S Price starts at 31,000 (last recorded price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the Clix 7S has a range of up to 25 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Hero Lectro offers the Clix 7S in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less