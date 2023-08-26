In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Hero Lectro Clix choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Hero Lectro Clix choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro Clix Price starts at 28,999 (last recorded price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the Clix has a range of up to 30 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Hero Lectro offers the Clix in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less