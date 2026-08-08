In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or Hero Lectro C8i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C8i Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price). The range of Reo Elite up to 65 km/charge and the C8i has a range of up to 25 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours.
Reo Elite vs C8i Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo elite
|C8i
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 42,999
|₹ 39,999
|Range
|65 km/charge
|25 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.96 kWh
|6.4 Ah
|Charging Time
|5-8 Hours
|3-4 Hrs.