In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Hero Lectro C8 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C8 Price starts at 32,499 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the C8 has a range of up to 30 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Hero Lectro offers the C8 in 2 colours.