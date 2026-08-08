In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or Hero Lectro C6 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C6 Price starts at Rs. 34,999 (last recorded price). The range of Reo Elite up to 65 km/charge and the C6 has a range of up to 50 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours.
Reo Elite vs C6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo elite
|C6
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 42,999
|₹ 34,999
|Range
|65 km/charge
|50 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.96 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|5-8 Hours
|4 Hrs.