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Ampere Reo Elite vs Hero Lectro C5X

In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or Hero Lectro C5X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C5X Price starts at Rs. 41,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 65 km/charge and the C5X has a range of up to 30 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours.
Reo Elite vs C5X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Reo elite C5x
BrandAmpereHero Lectro
Price₹ 42,999₹ 41,999
Range65 km/charge30 km/charge
Battery Capacity0.96 kWh0.21 kWh
Charging Time5-8 Hours3-4 Hours

Filters
Reo Elite
Ampere Reo Elite
LA
₹42,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
C5X
Hero Lectro C5X
STD
₹41,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Length
1670 mm-
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Wheelbase
1270 mm-
Kerb Weight
86 kg-
Height
1110 mm-
Width
640 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-698.5 mm,Rear :-698.5 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-2.10-27.5,Rear :-2.10-27.5
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
65 km30 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
16 Nm @ 420 rpm-
Continious Power
250 W-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor, Chain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Suspension
TelescopicSuspension with 80mm Travel
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring-
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesLED Display
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-8 Hours3-4 Hours
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
0.96 kWh0.21 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
47,38745,146
Ex-Showroom Price
42,99941,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,3883,147
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,018970

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