Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesReo Elite vs C3i

Ampere Reo Elite vs Hero Lectro C3i

In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Hero Lectro C3i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Reo Elite
Ampere Reo Elite
LA
₹42,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
C3i
Hero Lectro C3i
STD
₹29,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
1 Year
Continuous Power
250 W
Motor IP Rating
IP 64
Max Torque
16 Nm @ 420 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
60 ± 5 km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,99929,999
Ex-Showroom Price
42,99929,999
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
924644

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Royal Enfield Reown program could act as a one-stop solution for customers to looking to exchange to newer bikes from the brand or sell their existing models
    Royal Enfield eyeing pre-owned motorcycle business? Trademarks ‘Reown’ name
    26 Aug 2023
    HondaJet Elite S claims to have an enhanced range and exclusive paint schemes.
    Honda gets wings, showcases all-new HondaJet Elite S luxury aircraft
    27 May 2021
    Image of Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 used for representation only.
    Royal Enfield Reown launched, is brand's new pre-owned motorcycle business. Check details
    5 Dec 2023
    It is the most exclusive Indian Chieftain Elite ever made.
    Limited-Edition Indian Chieftain Elite breaks cover: All you need to know
    8 Mar 2021
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
    Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
    8 Feb 2023
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    View all
     