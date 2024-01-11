In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the Optima Li has a range of up to 65 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less