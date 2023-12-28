In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Hero Electric Optima LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Hero Electric Optima LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at 47,490 (last recorded price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the Optima LA has a range of up to 50 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less