In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Hero Electric Flash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Hero Electric Flash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Flash Price starts at 0.42 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the Flash has a range of up to 50 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Hero Electric offers the Flash in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less