In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Dash Price starts at 50,000 (last recorded price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the Dash has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less