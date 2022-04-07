|Battery Warranty
|1 Year
|-
|Continuous Power
|250 W
|-
|Motor IP Rating
|IP 64
|-
|Max Torque
|16 Nm @ 420 rpm
|8.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|-
|Motor Power
|250 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Belt Drive
|Range
|60 ± 5 km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|25 Kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹42,999
|₹68,125
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹42,999
|₹58,900
|RTO
|₹0
|₹3,534
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹5,691
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹924
|₹1,464