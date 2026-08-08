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Ampere Reo Elite vs Hero Maestro Edge 110

In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or Hero Maestro Edge 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price). Reo Elite engine makes power and torque 250 W & 16 Nm @ 420 rpm. On the other hand, Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Reo Elite has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Reo Elite vs Maestro Edge 110 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Reo elite Maestro edge 110
BrandAmpereHero
Price₹ 42,999₹ 62,750
Range65 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity0.96 kWh-
Engine Capacity-110.9 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5-8 Hours-

Filters
Reo Elite
Ampere Reo Elite
LA
₹42,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Maestro Edge 110
Hero Maestro Edge 110
Drum Brake Alloy Wheel FI
₹62,750*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ampere Reo Elite Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1670 mm1843 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm1261 mm
Kerb Weight
86 kg112 kg
Height
1110 mm1188 mm
Width
640 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/90 - 12,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
65 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
16 Nm @ 420 rpm8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Continious Power
250 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension
Coil SpringUnit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-8 Hours-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
0.96 kWh12 V, 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead AcidMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
47,38773,543
Ex-Showroom Price
42,99962,750
RTO
05,020
Insurance
4,3885,773
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0181,580

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