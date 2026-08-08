In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or Hero Maestro Edge 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price). Reo Elite engine makes power and torque 250 W & 16 Nm @ 420 rpm. On the other hand, Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Reo Elite has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Reo Elite vs Maestro Edge 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo elite
|Maestro edge 110
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 42,999
|₹ 62,750
|Range
|65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|0.96 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|110.9 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|5-8 Hours
|-