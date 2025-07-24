In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price). Reo Elite engine makes power and torque 250 W & 16 Nm @ 420 rpm. On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Reo Elite has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Reo Elite vs HF Deluxe Comparison