Ampere Reo Elite vs Gowel ZX

In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Gowel ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Reo Elite
Ampere Reo Elite
LA
₹42,999*
*Last Recorded Price
ZX
Gowel ZX
STD
₹44,456*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Continuous Power
250 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
16 Nm @ 420 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60 ± 5 km/charge70 km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,99944,456
Ex-Showroom Price
42,99944,456
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
924955

