In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Geliose Hope choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Geliose Hope Price starts at 46,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the Hope has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Geliose offers the Hope in 2 colours.