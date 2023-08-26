Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesReo Elite vs Hope

Ampere Reo Elite vs Geliose Hope

In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Geliose Hope choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Filters
Reo Elite
Ampere Reo Elite
LA
₹42,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hope
Geliose Hope
STD
₹46,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Continuous Power
250 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
16 Nm @ 420 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive, Hub Motor
Range
60 ± 5 km/charge75 km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,99946,999
Ex-Showroom Price
42,99946,999
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9241,010

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Royal Enfield Reown program could act as a one-stop solution for customers to looking to exchange to newer bikes from the brand or sell their existing models
    Royal Enfield eyeing pre-owned motorcycle business? Trademarks ‘Reown’ name
    26 Aug 2023
    HondaJet Elite S claims to have an enhanced range and exclusive paint schemes.
    Honda gets wings, showcases all-new HondaJet Elite S luxury aircraft
    27 May 2021
    Image of Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 used for representation only.
    Royal Enfield Reown launched, is brand's new pre-owned motorcycle business. Check details
    5 Dec 2023
    It is the most exclusive Indian Chieftain Elite ever made.
    Limited-Edition Indian Chieftain Elite breaks cover: All you need to know
    8 Mar 2021
    View all
      News