In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Fujiyama Spectra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Fujiyama Spectra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Fujiyama Spectra Price starts at 51,528 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the Spectra has a range of up to 90 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less