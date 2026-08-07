In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or Fidato Evtech Cutie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Fidato Evtech Cutie Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 65 km/charge and the Cutie has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours.
Reo Elite vs Cutie Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo elite
|Cutie
|Brand
|Ampere
|Fidato Evtech
|Price
|₹ 42,999
|₹ 70,300
|Range
|65 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.96 kWh
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|5-8 Hours
|3-4 Hrs.