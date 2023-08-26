In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Felidae Electric Maven choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Felidae Electric Maven choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Felidae Electric Maven Price starts at 30,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the Maven has a range of up to 30-50 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less