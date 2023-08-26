In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Evolet Polo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Evolet Polo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Evolet Polo Price starts at 44,499 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the Polo has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less