In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or EMotorad X3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the EMotorad X3 Price starts at Rs. 32,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 65 km/charge and the X3 has a range of up to 40 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours.
Reo Elite vs X3 Comparison