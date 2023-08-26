In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or EMotorad EMX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or EMotorad EMX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the EMotorad EMX Price starts at 54,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the EMX has a range of up to 45+ km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less