In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or EeVe Wind choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the EeVe Wind Price starts at 50,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the Wind has a range of up to 50-60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. EeVe offers the Wind in 1 colour.