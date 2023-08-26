In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or EeVe Eeve Ahava choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or EeVe Eeve Ahava choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the EeVe Eeve Ahava Price starts at 55,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the Eeve Ahava has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. EeVe offers the Eeve Ahava in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less