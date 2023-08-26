Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesReo Elite vs Eeve Ahava

Ampere Reo Elite vs EeVe Eeve Ahava

In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or EeVe Eeve Ahava choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Reo Elite
Ampere Reo Elite
LA
₹42,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Eeve Ahava
EeVe Eeve Ahava
Ahava STD
₹55,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Continuous Power
250 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
16 Nm @ 420 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W230 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60 ± 5 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph25 Kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,99955,900
Ex-Showroom Price
42,99955,900
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9241,201

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Royal Enfield Reown program could act as a one-stop solution for customers to looking to exchange to newer bikes from the brand or sell their existing models
    Royal Enfield eyeing pre-owned motorcycle business? Trademarks ‘Reown’ name
    26 Aug 2023
    Husqvarna E-Pilen is one of the upcoming interesting electric bikes that will come with a similar design as Vitpilen.
    Interesting electric bikes to India in 2022
    20 Jun 2022
    India currently has very few options when it comes to battery swap technology. Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp and Taiwan's Gogoro have recently tied up to introduce the tech in India.
    Budget 2022: Who said what on EV battery swapping policy
    1 Feb 2022
    Image of Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 used for representation only.
    Royal Enfield Reown launched, is brand's new pre-owned motorcycle business. Check details
    5 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     