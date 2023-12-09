In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Detel EV Easy Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Detel EV Easy Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Detel EV Easy Plus Price starts at 39,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the Easy Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Detel EV offers the Easy Plus in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less