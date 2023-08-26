In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Crayon Motors Crayon Envy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Crayon Motors Crayon Envy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Crayon Motors Crayon Envy Price starts at 53,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the Crayon Envy has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less