In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or BGauss B8 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours.