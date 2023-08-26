Saved Articles

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesReo Elite vs Benling Falcon

Ampere Reo Elite vs Benling India Benling Falcon

In 2024 Ampere Reo Elite or Benling India Benling Falcon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Reo Elite
Ampere Reo Elite
LA
₹42,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Benling Falcon
Benling India Benling Falcon
Falcon LA
₹62,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Continuous Power
250 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
16 Nm @ 420 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBrushless Motor
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60 ± 5 km/charge70-75 km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,99962,200
Ex-Showroom Price
42,99962,200
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9241,336

