Ampere Reo Elite or Benling India Benling Falcon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Benling India Benling Falcon Price starts at 62,200 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Elite up to 60 ± 5 km/charge and the Benling Falcon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Benling India offers the Benling Falcon in 3 colours.