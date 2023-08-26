Saved Articles

Ampere Reo Elite vs Bajaj Platina 110

compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price

Reo Elite
Ampere Reo Elite
LA
₹42,999
*Last Recorded Price
Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
ABS
₹59,245
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Continuous Power
250 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
16 Nm @ 420 rpm9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
60 ± 5 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,99981,995
Ex-Showroom Price
42,99967,424
RTO
05,924
Insurance
05,592
Accessories Charges
03,055
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9241,762

