In 2023 Ampere Reo Elite or Bajaj Platina 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Ampere Reo Elite or Bajaj Platina 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at 59,245 (ex-showroom price). Reo Elite engine makes power and torque 250 W & 16 Nm @ 420 rpm. On the other hand, Platina 110 engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. Reo Elite has a range of up to 60 ± 5 km/charge. The Platina 110 mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less